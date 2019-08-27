Trainer Aircraft with Six on Board Crashes in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Six people on board a private trainer aircraft survived after it crashed in the eastern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

A Cessna Citation 650(VT-AVV), operated by Air Charter Services, crash landed at Aligarh Airstrip in Uttar Pradesh after it became tangled in electrical wires.

"Six people were on-board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. All six are safe with no injuries," a senior police official said to media.

A private plane Cessna Citation 650 (VT-AVV) by Air Charter Services crashes in #Aligarh. All on board rescued. Engineers' team from #Delhi was travelling. pic.twitter.com/MZGeFhWzRn — Ashutosh Bhatia (@ashutitikshu) August 27, 2019

​

All people on board were rescued by the search and rescue team of a neighbouring flying club.

Air Charter Services claims it is the world's leader in private charter flights. It possesses the largest fleet of private charters in Asia, and the largest team of pilots globally.

Last week, two helicopters that were involved in flood rescue missions crashed in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, resulting in three people being killed.