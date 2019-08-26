Indian Man Pretending to Be WHO Chief Arrested Along With Associate - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two men have been arrested in the Indian state of Karnataka for duping people by promising them a job in the World Heath Organization (WHO), a local media report said on Monday.

The modus operandi of the duo, one of whom acted as a Director of the WHO and the other as his driver, included promising people employment in lieu of Rs. 500,000 (about $6,900) to Rs.1,000,000 ($13,857).

They have been identified as -- Shaukat Ahmed Lone from Jammu and Kashmir, and Baljinder Singh from the state of Punjab.

The duo reportedly managed to con people across various states including Karnataka, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana among others.

Acting on a tip-off, police in Karnataka’s Mengaluru found the two were travelling in a car bearing the license plate of WHO Director, Zee News channel reported on Monday. While being questioned, Shaukat tried to misguide the policemen but upon further grilling, he broke down and reportedly admitted to his crime.

It was also revealed Shaukat had created a matrimonial site profile claiming to be a WHO director and had duped several women.

The officials have registered a case against the two under the various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and both have been sent to prison pending further investigation.