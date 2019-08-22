Register
14:33 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Railway Bridge Across Chenab River, Kashmir, India

    Denied Access to Cremation Grounds, India’s Lower Caste Villagers Air Drop their Dead from Bridge

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Debarred from taking a route reserved by members of an upper caste community for themselves, some villagers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu have to face the ignominy of not being allowed to carry their dead from there even for cremation.

    The only alternative for these villagers is to airdrop bodies from a bridge and then take them to the cremation venue on the banks of the river. 

    These villagers, belong to India’s lower caste or Dalit community, and so they are forced to carry their dead to a 20-foot high bridge and lower the bodies from there to get to their cremation grounds to perform the last rites, Indian daily the Times of India reported.

    The bizarre reality has been a common sight on the banks of the River Palar in Narayanapuram Village in the state’s Vellore District for the past four years.

    A heart-wrenching video of the body of a dead person being lowered to the river bank for cremation went viral on Wednesday.

    The body of the Dalit person was identified as that of 55-year-old Kuppan, a resident of the Narayanapuram Dalit Colony. He died in a road accident last Friday, the daily reported.

    A relative of Kuppan said when they tried to take his body through a short route leading to the river's bank; watchmen guarding that path refused them entry, saying it was passing through farmland belonging to upper-caste Hindus.

    To avoid a clash, the Dalit villagers used a cradle made of wood to carry the body to the bridge and airdropped it from there. After that, some of them used another path to reach the place of cremation to perform the man's last rites.

    Narayanapuram Dalit Colony resident Krishnan said: "As we have been denied entry, we are using cradles to lower bodies from the bridge. Over the past four years, we cremated four bodies like this. Kuppan was the latest."

    Krishnan said they have been cremating their dead on the riverbank since there is a deficit of space in the village crematorium.

    A section of netizens expressed concern that such discriminatory practices still exist in 21st century India.

    ​Another group of netizens said using the term “upper castes” insinuated that those belonging to them endorse this bizarre practice in spite of strict laws being in place to prevent social discrimination in the country.

    Dalits in the village said they don’t face direct caste discrimination or threats, but said there was a need for the district administration to remove illegal encroachers and encroachments.

    The Vellore district administration said it is probing the incident.

    In India, caste refers to hereditary classes of Hindu society. In ancient times castes were determined by an individual’s professional capabilities. Over a period of time, class distinctions were distorted to such an extent that it led to inter-community competition, conflict, disagreement and dissatisfaction. This further resulted in widening the gap between communities. Societal discrimination worsened over time, allowing for excessive political intervention and what is commonly referred to as caste politics.

    Caste conflict in Indian society has deep roots for political and economic reasons. Upper castes generally refer to land-owning castes, while lower castes comprise of marginal and underprivileged rural people. The Scheduled Castes of which the Dalits are a significant component, invariably refer to socio-economically disadvantaged rural dwellers.

     

    Tags:
    bridge, Denied, Cremation, caste, villagers, Tamil Nadu, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse