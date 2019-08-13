Huge Fire Breaks Out at Giant Textile Market in New Delhi (Photo)

According to Times Now, dozens of fire-fighting brigades have reached the scene and are now trying to extinguish the flame. No casualties have been reported so far.
Delhi: 21 fire tenders carrying out fire-fighting operations in Gandhi Nagar Market. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/kthDCTUYpH— The UP Headlines (@TheUPHeadlines2) August 13, 2019
Besides the market, there is a lot of shops and industrial enterprises in the area.
The causes of the fire are still unknown.
