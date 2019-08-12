Register
18:29 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in Srinagar on June 12, 2019, following an attack to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol were at least two Central CRPF personnel were killed during the suspected militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district along the KP road

    Indian Security Force Denies Rift With Local Police in Kashmir Amid Conflicting Reports of Violence

    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid reports of an unprecedented clampdown on communication services, India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday categorically denied reports of a serious rift with local police over the movement of people in the state.

    The CRPF has issued a statement against rumour mills doing the rounds in the valley that a Kashmiri policeman shot dead five reserve police force personnel after they refused to let a pregnant woman visit hospital for not having a curfew pass.

    "As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the colour of our uniforms may differ", CRPF tweeted while calling the report malicious and "absolutely baseless and untrue".

    ​Wajahat Saeed Khan, an Emmy-award nominated Pakistani multimedia journalist currently working at Columbia University in New York, claimed a policeman had launched a "blue on blue" attack against the CRPF after they refused to let a pregnant woman go because she didn’t have a curfew pass. "Things on edge since that attack", Khan warned.

    Restrictions on the movement of locals have been in place since 5 August, when the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which had granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

    Local authorities have issued a restriction pass, known as a "curfew pass", to some people - i.e. not everyone in the valley is allowed to move.

    S.P. Pani, inspector general of police, Kashmir Zone, also refuted the claim made by several Twitter handles and said that the matter has been taken up with @TwitterSupport for action. "These twitter handles have been operating from outside of the valley", Pani added.

    With communication lines down and the Internet blocked, rumours about incidents have been spreading in the valley for the last week, including murmurs that arms had been taken away from Jammu and Kashmir police.

    State Chief Secretary and Police Chief Dilbagh Singh clarified that people should not believe any mischievous and motivated news regarding firing incidents in the valley.

    The government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, has claimed that not a single bullet has been fired since 5 August.

    Meanwhile, a group of journalists directly or indirectly linked to the Kashmir situation are sharing their versions of the prevailing situation in the state.

    According to Indian journalist Vijaita Singh, who has been covering the incidents from the Kashmir Valley since 10 August, at least 40 boys and men have been hit by pellet gun fire and admitted to two government hospitals in Srinagar.

    Another journalist, Saraswati Das of Live Mint daily, posted visuals of stone pelting incidents that occurred amid celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha; it also showed that the state observed complete shutdown. There were incidents of heavy stone pelting, while all the main mosques remain out of bounds for people.

    ​Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that restrictions on connectivity continue as a result of security requirements.

    However, people are being facilitated to contact their relatives outside the state through a widespread deployment of helplines at convenient locations, such as the Deputy Collector's office, police stations, and police posts.

    "Over 5,000 calls were made in one day in Srinagar. Over 300 public points for phone connectivity are functional across the Kashmir division", the Home Ministry claimed.

    Related:

    India's Decision on Kashmir May Lead to Armed Conflict With Pakistan - Chinese Scholar
    'Impending Genocide': Pakistani PM Says India's Actions in Kashmir Inspired by 'Nazi Ideology'
    India’s Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Eid al-Adha Amid Unprecedented Security
    Tags:
    Police, Central Reserve Police Force, mosque, shutdown, Pakistan, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse