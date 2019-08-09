Indian Policewoman Marries Dreaded Criminal in Bollywood-Style Twist - Reports

According to a report in The Times of India, the policewoman married the criminal, ignoring his jail time and the social stigma attached to her unusual step.
It all started in 2014 in Greater Noida city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state where police constable Payal first came into contact with Rahul, a criminal who was facing a jail term for murder and looting charges. He was there for a court hearing, and they were acquainted, the media report said.
Despite his criminal past and involvement in over a dozen cases, their bond continued to flourish, and recently they tied the knot.
The secret wedding came to light when Rahul shared his wedding photographs on social media, showing him and his wife dressed up in traditional wedding attire and performing the Hindu marriage rituals.
Payal’s colleagues in the Greater Noida police station, however, remained unaware of the development.
According to the media report, Payal’s colleagues in the Greater Noida police station had no idea of the developments and haven’t been able to establish contact with her of late.
Meanwhile, a senior official at the Uttar Pradesh police department confirmed to ABP news that action could be initiated against the woman constable.
