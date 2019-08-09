Indian Court Orders Filing of Rape Charges Against Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party Legislator

New Delhi (Sputnik): A court in India’s national capital New Delhi ordered the filing of charges for rape, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping against an expelled ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from northern Uttar Pradesh.

The District Judge Dharmesh Sharma has filed rape charges against the expelled legislator, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and one of his accomplices for kidnapping a minor girl.

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar charged under POCSO Act.#ITVideo

More Videos: https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ pic.twitter.com/VmPCScSY7c — India Today (@IndiaToday) August 9, 2019

The legislator, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, currently in jail, is facing charges for the rape and attempted murder of a minor girl from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. The victim and her lawyer, who was driving her, are battling for their lives, after being hit by a speeding truck. Two of the victim’s aunts succumbed to their injuries from the accident.

The victim had alleged, that Sengar raped her in 2017, and when state police failed to act on her complaints, she attempted to commit suicide outside the residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The case created an uproar last month after the accident, which the family claims the legislator organized to finish off the victim and her aunt, who was a witness to the alleged rape.

The issue also rocked Indian Parliament, with opposition parties trying to corner the ruling BJP, for allegedly trying to protect the legislator.

Amid waves of public outrage, the state government handed over the case to the federal investigative agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The top court of India, taking into consideration a letter from the victim in which she wrote that her life was in danger, had ordered the case to be transferred to a Delhi court. It also asked the government to provide federal security for the accuser and her lawyer, to complete the probe in seven days, and fast-track the trial within 45 days.

Both the alleged victim and her lawyer were transferred to a Delhi hospital on orders of the apex court, and they are still on life support.