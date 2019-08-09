Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Says Police Controlling Situation in Bishkek

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The situation in Bishkek is under the complete control of police officers, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry's press service said on Thursday, following unrest involving supporters of the former leader of the country.

After the detention of former President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek earlier in the day, about 500 people gathered in front of the country's parliament. The police began to disperse the rally with tear gas and stun grenades. Protesters dispersed along the streets adjacent to the square, and policemen were pursuing and detaining them.

"The situation in the city is under the full control of police officers," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, policemen were dispersing aggressively-minded protesters, who violated public order and blocked traffic.

"In order to avoid hooliganism and looting, special means were used to disperse the crowd of Atambayev’s aggressive supporters," it said.

Special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the capital of Bishkek, on Wednesday evening to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters fought back, preventing him from being detained.

On Thursday, law enforcers started storming Atambayev's residence again. Following clashes between his supporters and government forces, he surrendered to law enforcement. The former leader was then taken to the capital to be brought into the country's Interior Ministry's main investigative department for questioning.