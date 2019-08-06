New Delhi (Sputnik) - The bizarre incident occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The patient’s relatives discovered that he had lost a part of his foot to rodents and rang the alarm over the poor state of affairs in hospitals.

Family members of a comatose patient at a government-run Indian hospital were shocked to find that a rodent had bitten off part of his foot.

The patient named Sooraj Bhatti was hospitalised several days ago. As relatives were anxiously waiting for him to regain consciousness, they discovered that rats had bitten away at his right foot.

Sooraj's father also found bloodstains on his son's bed. On further examination, he discovered that the source of the blood was his son's right foot, according to a report on the India Today website.

According to the report, when he asked the medical staff about the cause of the bleeding; they casually told him that rats might have chewed on his son's foot at night.

Hospital staff expressed their helplessness in tackling the rodent problem on the premises but promised the matter would be thoroughly probed and those responsible would be held accountable.

Rodent problems are commonly reported in hospitals across India. Medical staff say the prime reason for rodents having a free-for-all in hospitals is because visitors and staff litter the premises.