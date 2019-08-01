Indian Boy With 526 Teeth Leaves Dentists Baffled (Photos)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A team of dentists in India’s Chennai city was stunned to see an unusual CT scan report of a child having 526 extra teeth.

The seven-year-old child’s parents initially confused it for a symptom of tooth decay. But the couple was left startled to find that their son’s swelling was actually caused by several teeth hidden in their son's jaw. He was taken to a nearby dentist with a swelling on the right side of his jaw.

For the dentists at the hospital, it was a daunting task to remove hundreds of teeth embedded in his jaw. It took them five hours to remove the teeth from Ravindranath's jaw.

Tamil Nadu: 526 teeth were removed from the lower jaw of a 7-year-old boy at a hospital in Chennai. Dr Senthilnathan says, "A 4x3 cm tumour was removed from the lower right side of his jaw, after that, we came to know that 526 teeth were present there." pic.twitter.com/yBGohNBa7r — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

The team of doctors had to struggle with the boy for hours, convincing him to undergo the surgery that could help him get rid of the persisting pain in his jaw.

The doctors found the teeth in a sac, which was carefully removed so that it would not burst open inside the jaw.

The rare case was also the first of its kind for the Chennai doctors.