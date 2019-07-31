Indian Girl Amazes Art Lovers With Magnificent Rangoli Designs on Road (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A young Indian girl has left people amazed with her exceptional designing skills during a festival. Her video has gone viral, bringing a huge response from the twtitterati.

The video clip shows how the girl, who is from the Indian state of Maharashtra, creating a Sanskar Bharti Rangoli on a road in just a few minutes.

Her colourful designs appeal to passersby with many staring at the designs with a deep sense of disbelief.

Rangoli is an art form, said to have originated in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor using materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.

​Amazed by the girl’s skills, social media users were in awe of the beautiful sand art and showered praise on her.

This is Sanskar Bharti Rangoli. In normal Rangoli colours are filled inside white borders but in this form, white powder is used to make design over colour bed. These Rangolis are huge is size and done real fast. Typically seen in state of Maharashtra. — Shweta_🇮🇳 (@shwetapriya_) 30 July 2019

