Indian Girl Amazes Art Lovers With Magnificent Rangoli Designs on Road (Video)

The video clip shows how the girl, who is from the Indian state of Maharashtra, creating a Sanskar Bharti Rangoli on a road in just a few minutes.
Her colourful designs appeal to passersby with many staring at the designs with a deep sense of disbelief.
Rangoli is an art form, said to have originated in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor using materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.
I could watch this for hours.— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) 30 July 2019
This girl is boss. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wT9oKfh4RI
Amazed by the girl’s skills, social media users were in awe of the beautiful sand art and showered praise on her.
😮. How???— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) 30 July 2019
I can’t adequately remove toast crumbs from my counter, but she she can just sprinkle a work of art? Amazing.
This is Sanskar Bharti Rangoli. In normal Rangoli colours are filled inside white borders but in this form, white powder is used to make design over colour bed. These Rangolis are huge is size and done real fast. Typically seen in state of Maharashtra.— Shweta_🇮🇳 (@shwetapriya_) 30 July 2019
This is why they say Incredible India 🇮🇳— sarita sharma (@SaritaSapphire) 30 July 2019
Wow, she does it so fast, yet without any kind of haste. That's surprising.— siddartha gupta (@siddartha1492) 31 July 2019
