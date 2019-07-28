Blast in Afghan Capital Kabul Reportedly Injures Thirteen (Photo)

Earlier on Sunday, at least four policemen were killed and 10 more wounded when an explosive-laden vehicle hit a police base in the Ghazni province in central Afghanistan.

At least 13 people have been wounded as a result of the blast that hit the political office of Amrullah Saleh, who is the running mate of Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, AFP has reported.

"At around 4:40 pm (1210 GMT), first a blast occurred near Green Trend office... then a number of attackers entered that office," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said as quoted by the agency.

Previously, Reuters reported, citing Afghan officials, that an explosion hit the centre of Kabul during rush hour on Sunday.

The blast took place near the Oranos Hotel, the Ariana TV channel reported and posted footage showing smoke rising from the area of the explosion.

"The Ministry of Interior confirms that an explosion has occurred near to the Oranos Hotel in PD15 Kabul city."

The attack happened on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections, scheduled for 28 September.