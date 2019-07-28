Russia's Xianghailin-8 Ship Arrives in S.Korean Port After Release From N.Korea - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, released by North Korea after 11 days of detention over maritime boundary violation, has arrived to South Korea, where the two South Korean members of the crew disembarked, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The vessel arrived at a South Korean port in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time (4:00 a.m. GMT) after leaving Wonsan in the evening of Saturday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Unification.

The ministry viewed Pyongyang's decision to release the vessel and its crew as "positive from a humanitarian point of view," the report added.

According to the text, the released South Korean sailors have been confirmed to be in good health.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in North Korea confirmed that the vessel was released.