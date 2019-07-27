At Least 2 Reported Dead, 17 Injured in Nightclub Collapse in South Korea (Photo, Video)

According to a fire department official, a balcony was destroyed at about 2:00 a.m. local time, while several hundred people were inside the nightclub.

Two people have died and several others received serious wounds when a balcony collapsed at the Coyote Ugly nightclub in the South Korean city of Gwangju on Saturday.

At least 17 people, including 9 water polo players that came to participate in the world aquatic championships and lived in the nearby village have been injured in the incident, Yonhap news agency reported.

However, no athletes reported serious injuries after the tragic incident. The agency also noted that the two people who died were Koreans and were not among competitors at the championships.

​The police are investigating if the collapse was caused by possible illegal expansion or renovation of the facility.