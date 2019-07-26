New Delhi (Sputnik): Animal lovers and netizens of the country are livid after coming across a video clip on social media showing how a tigress was mercilessly killed by a group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh recently.

A day after being severely injured by villagers, the 6-year-old stray tigress was again cornered on Thursday and savagely attacked by a group of men carrying wooden sticks in Maitaina Village. The poor animal became motionless in the field despite forest officials arriving at the site to save her.

She had allegedly attacked and injured some villagers over the last few days.

According to villagers, she had attacked a person even after being injured the day before.

The villagers were so outraged that they prevented forest officials from taking the profusely bleeding tigress to a veterinary hospital. Hours later, the big cat succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, as the videos of the assault on the animal spread on social media, netizens were shocked by the attack and merciless killing of the endangered animal and left asking what was behind the cruelty of the local villagers.

​Some users even lashed out at the local authorities for failing to prevent the assault on the tigress, suggesting that quicker action could have saved the animal.

The tigress belonged to the nearby Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) and had reportedly strayed away from the forest area to the village, some days ago.

Meanwhile, the local police have filed a complaint against 31 unidentified assailants and another 12 unknown attackers of the animal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.