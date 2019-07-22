New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Actress Koena Mitra has been sentenced to a six-month prison sentence by a Mumbai city court, for writing a bad cheque, media reports said on Monday.

While awarding a six-month sentence to the actress, who emerged as a Bollywood sensation with hits like "Apna Sapna Money Money" and "Musafir", the Metropolitan Magistrate's court also asked her to pay the sum of Rs. 4.64 lakh ($6,485) to a fellow model, Poonam Sethi. Of this amount, Rs. 1.64 lakh ($2,200) was to cover interest charges.

​

​According to media reports, Koena had borrowed the sum of INR 22 lakh ($31,428 approx) from model Poonam Sethi over a period of time. However, in 2013, the actress expressed her inability to pay back the sum prompting Sethi to file a court case against the former.

Over the years, after being pressured by Sethi to repay the loan, Koena issued her a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh ($4,485). The bank, however, refused to honour the cheque and it bounced.

Sethi later dragged Koena to the magistrate court which ruled in the former's favour.

Koena Mitra, known for her scintillating dance numbers, has called the case an attempt to defame her. "The case is totally false, and I have been framed in the matter", Koena was quoted as saying by news portal the Mumbai Mirror.

Koena had hit the headlines last week after criticising the remake of the music video 'O Saki Saki' featuring actress Nora Fatehi, which has gone viral around the country.

Koena, who starred in the original video expressed her unhappiness with the remake and accused Nora of "ruining" the song.