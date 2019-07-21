At Least Nine People Killed in Two Suicide Attacks in a Pakistani Hospital - Report

The attackers included four gunmen on two motorbikes and a female suicide bomber, who was inside the hospital, media reports say, citing local police officials.

At least nine people, including six police officers, were killed in twin suicide attacks inside the trauma centre of a hospital in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday, National Herald says, citing local police officials.

There are conflicting reports regarding the number of people who were killed and wounded in the blasts.

3 killed in suicide blast in North West Pakistan pic.twitter.com/9rsH06YI7v — techami31 (@techami31) July 21, 2019

According to India Today, three people were killed and seven others injured in the attacks, while National Herald says the death toll stands at seven people, including four policemen, with 40 others injured.

Seven people, including three civilians and four policemen, died 24 others were injured in a gun attack targeting a checkpost in #DeraIsmailKhan and a subsequent suicide blast at a #hospital where the victims of the first attack were shifted. #Pakistan @dawn_com — Shabeer Ahmadi (@shabeerahmadiM) July 21, 2019

​The attacks happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district; four unidentified gunmen riding two motorbikes fired at two police officers, who were on duty at the hospital's checkpoint, killing them, National Herald reports. When the bodies of the policemen were brought to the hospital, a female suicide bomber blew herself up inside, the paper adds, citing a police official.

Sad Sunday in Pakistan. Seven people, including three civilians and four policemen, killed in a gun attack and a subsequent suicide blast at a hospital in #DIKhan. The suicide bomber allegedly appeared to be a woman according to initial probe — Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) July 21, 2019

​The Dawn newspaper quotes a local forensics expert who said that the woman set off a 15-pound bomb packed with nails and ball bearings at the hospital's entrance.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.