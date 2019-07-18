At Least 10 Dead, Almost 40 Injured in Fire at Kyoto Animation Studio in Japan - Reports

Japanese authorities told local media on Thursday that at least 38 people were hurt in a blaze at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto, adding that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The bodies of ten people were found at Kyoto Animation studio, Kyodo News reported.

According to the broadcaster NHK, the blaze erupted at the facility at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. A suspect reportedly scattered what appeared to be gasoline at the premises of the studio. Local police said, cited by NHK, that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect's identity reportedly remains unknown. Local emergency services have responded to the incident.

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported, citing local media, that several people were killed in the fire. The Kyoto authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into a possible arson attack.

According to Kyoto Animation's website, the entertainment company was founded in 1981. It produces animations, sells anime items, and trains animators.