Indian Traditional Attire Sets This Week’s Fashion Trend With #SareeTwitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the grace and style of traditional Indian sarees has long been known, a new hashtag “#SareeTwitter” is leaving women from top-echelons of the society eager to join the saree loving league.

Tweeting with the trend, many Indian women from different walks of life, posted their glamorous and charming pictures, wearing traditional Indian “Sarees”.

The movement tries to encourage Indian women to forget “western clothes” worn on regular days, and embrace the national attire.

Women enthusiastically participated in the trend, with ladies from the glamorous Bollywood, sharing their selfies dressed in nine-yard sarees to join the trend.

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) 16 July 2019

The political circle also took part in the trend. As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi posted an old picture of her draped in a saree, other politicians posed for twitter showcasing their “Desi” styles.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 17 July 2019

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) 15 July 2019

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) 15 July 2019

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) 15 July 2019

And just when you were thinking it was only the Indian women who donned Sarees and joined in the celebration of Indian style, ladies from the “West” jumped on the bandwagon.

Obligatory #SareeTwitter photo, wearing a traditional Berhampuri silk saree from #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tW1KalCyRP — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) 16 July 2019

I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) 14 July 2019

Sarees, according to many people in the country, are considered a part of the cultural heritage, which reflect the traditions of ancient South Asian civilisation.

Over the years, the attire has held onto its unique appeal, while evolving.

In the majority of non-metropolitan cities of India, Sarees remain a favourite choice for many, and in many regions of the country, they are worn daily.