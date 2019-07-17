Indian Traditional Attire Sets This Week’s Fashion Trend With #SareeTwitter

Tweeting with the trend, many Indian women from different walks of life, posted their glamorous and charming pictures, wearing traditional Indian “Sarees”.
The movement tries to encourage Indian women to forget “western clothes” worn on regular days, and embrace the national attire.
Women enthusiastically participated in the trend, with ladies from the glamorous Bollywood, sharing their selfies dressed in nine-yard sarees to join the trend.
#sareelove #SareeTwitter !! My most fav attire pic.twitter.com/rLDxkR29Gq— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) 16 July 2019
Ok then. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/16K1PcTGih— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) 16 July 2019
I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) 16 July 2019
The political circle also took part in the trend. As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi posted an old picture of her draped in a saree, other politicians posed for twitter showcasing their “Desi” styles.
Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 17 July 2019
Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv— Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) 15 July 2019
Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco— Nagma (@nagma_morarji) 15 July 2019
Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) 15 July 2019
And just when you were thinking it was only the Indian women who donned Sarees and joined in the celebration of Indian style, ladies from the “West” jumped on the bandwagon.
Obligatory #SareeTwitter photo, wearing a traditional Berhampuri silk saree from #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tW1KalCyRP— Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) 16 July 2019
Did somebody say #sareetwitter? pic.twitter.com/ucPnN7JPPw— Katherine Hadda (@USCGHyderabad) 16 July 2019
I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6— Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) 14 July 2019
Sarees, according to many people in the country, are considered a part of the cultural heritage, which reflect the traditions of ancient South Asian civilisation.
Over the years, the attire has held onto its unique appeal, while evolving.
In the majority of non-metropolitan cities of India, Sarees remain a favourite choice for many, and in many regions of the country, they are worn daily.
