Register
09:35 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    It happens only in India! A big fat dog wedding in UP with 5000 guests

    India’s National Capital Plans to Impose Cap on Big-Fat Weddings

    © Photo: YouTube/Breaking News
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The government of the national capital of New Delhi is planning to impose restrictions on lavish weddings. The restrictions could be on the number of guests, food wastage, pompous celebrations, environmental, and noise pollution.

    The decision is based on a report prepared by a panel of officials of the Delhi Government after the Supreme Court of India was ticked off about the wasting of tonnes of foods at such weddings.

    The top court, while hearing a petition on the reported starvation deaths of three girls in the national capital, wanted to know the views of Delhi Government on food wastage at weddings, restaurants, and hotels.

    A four-member panel set up by the Delhi Government drafted a policy, which is now under the consideration of the government. The policy entails several restrictions, like the number of guests based on the capacity of the venue, use of horse-carriages and bands, ban on firearms, compliance of pollution norms for diesel power generating sets, mandatory distribution of surplus food to the underprivileged though voluntary organisations.

    The report also recommended heavy penalties for operators of wedding venues and also on organisers and caterers. There are around 300 marriage halls in Delhi, but during the peak wedding season 30,000 to 50,000 weddings take place every day, most of which are held in parks and other public spaces.

    The wedding services market in India is worth $54 billion, according to a market survey carried out by Matrimony.Com, a web network of matchmaking services. The survey indicates that 10 to 12 million marriages take place in India every year. The survey revealed that the money spent on each marriage is a minimum of Rs. 10-20 lakhs (approximately $14,600-$29,000).

    A recent wedding ceremony of India’s richest corporate honcho Mukesh Ambani’s daughter was estimated to have cost $100 million. The former first-lady of the US Hillary Clinton and business tycoon Henry Travis were among the guests and over 1,000 limousines were deployed to chauffeur the guests around.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Seen at Pre-Wedding Fest for Daughter of 'India's Richest Man'
    Priyanka And Nick’s Lavish Wedding to Inspire New Film
    South African Billionaire Family Pays Peanuts for its 4,000 kg Wedding Mess at Indian Hill Station
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse