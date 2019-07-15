Netizens Come Out in Support of ISRO for Delaying India’s Moon Mission

ISRO had to abandon the launch of the country’s most ambitious space mission early Monday as “a measure of abundant precaution”, less than an hour before blast-off.
Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to go from India’s spaceport at Sriharikota on the eastern shore in Andhra Pradesh state at 2:51 a.m. IST. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was also present at the Satish Dhavan Space Centre to witness the historic event.
A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later.— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
Mindless chatter over #Chandrayaan2 launch delay. Now everybody is a space scientist and has an opinion. Like so many monkeys in a guava garden. @isro knows what it is doing. Step back and let them do their job.— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) July 15, 2019
Just months ago Israel's moon mission failed because of some snag in the landing process.
The delay here as a precaution is totally sensible and understandable.— Zeher (@WickkedSoul) July 15, 2019
India is not progressing because people don't focus on what they need to do but give advice to everyone else— Sachin (@PlaintalkSachin) July 15, 2019
ISRO knows its job. Rest should just keep their mouth shut
well said the scientists r the best judges of the situation respect their decision— K G Surendran (@surendrankol) July 15, 2019
On Oscars day, everyone knows how to make movies. In Chess championships, everyone knows how to checkmate. That's human psychology. Those on the sidelines of significant events are always desperately trying to relate to them by feigning intelligence.— Bidhi Singhal (@bidhisi) July 15, 2019
Understandable! No problem !— Nirbhai Singh (@nirbhaisingh07) July 15, 2019
All the Best #TeamIndia
Rectify the fault and announce date soon.
We will be waiting 🇮🇳👍
No problem ISRO
You are best in world— मोनिका गुप्ता (@monicavaneet) July 14, 2019
This is all expertise of our scientists that they are looking for every minute technical feature
Even some astrologers jumped into the debate, suggesting the launch was ill-timed. A Hyderabad-based astrologer J.U.B. Shastry claimed to had forewarned ISRO a week before the launch that the mission had “no energy” to take off, reports the Bangalore Mirror.
Some Twitter users, however, questioned the pragmatism of the government for investing heavily on such missions, when people are suffering from floods. Some just felt like lampooning the incident.
Any pooja u need before launch contact @HRajaBJP pic.twitter.com/ovTzXDyGR8— Karthikeyan (@Karthik35178526) July 15, 2019
It’s this stupid pressure that leads to disaster we’ve recently watched what happened at Chernobyl.— Universal Truth (@beardedpov) July 15, 2019
HON’BLE sir it’s nothing but misused of POORS TAXED MONEY. Open windows for CORRUPTION. Fixed responsibility. One face 200 children died due non availability of treatment, if AC (cooling) system was in the hospital number Certainly Low another face for SPACE PICNICS— RAM SWAROOP (@RAMSWAR66542351) July 15, 2019
You must consult an astrologer and get a good Muhurt?Then you must go to Balaji and Kashi and offer prayers?
— Krishnan (@parlikad) July 15, 2019
Though ISRO has not come out with any statement on the exact snag, reports indicate a technical team would carry out a thorough review and in all likelihood, the revised launch date could be in September, as the launch windows have to meet a number of technical parameters.
