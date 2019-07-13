5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Philippines Injuring 25 - Disaster Reduction Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 25 people got injured after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Surigao del Sur province in southern Philippines early on Saturday, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

"On 13 July 2019, 4:42 AM, an earthquake occurred in Carrascas (Surigao del Sur) ... A total of 25 injured persons were reported in Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid and Cantilan," the NDRRMC's report said.

The Inquirer.net news portal quotes the head of Surigao del Sur’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Adel de Guzman, who said that many of those injured were still in bed when the earthquake struck. De Guzman added that the number of victims could rise.

Some local residents took to Twitter to report the aftermath of the quake.

A massive crack has appeared on the ground at Union, Madrid, Surigao del Sur after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Philippines on Saturday, July 13. Photos by Anjie Frias Urbiztondo pic.twitter.com/J3ofqOPN9F — MovePH (@MovePH) 13 июля 2019 г.

​The quake came hours after the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said another tremor of 5.8-magnitude had stricken 175 kilometres (108 miles) northeast from the Philippine city of Cagayan de Oro.