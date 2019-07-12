New Delhi (Sputnik): As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the nation's second lunar exploration mission “Chandrayaan 2” on July 15, Bollywood’s space mission-themed film “Mission Mangal” seems to be creating plenty of buzz in the country.

The movie starring Superstar Akshay Kumar will tell audiences the little known story of ISRO scientists, who contributed to the country's first interplanetary Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The movie featuring Bollywood’s leading ladies such as Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha, also seeks to highlight the pivotal role played by the woman scientists in ISRO’s various missions.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 9 July 2019

​

The trailer started creating a buzz almost immediately after its recent release and went viral in no time.

Needless to say, social media went into a frenzy with excitement and they didn't hold back in expressing it. Some fans were amazed by how the trailer was trending like wildfire.

— Salman Bhikhari EID ka (@hardeep4antima) 12 July 2019

— Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) 12 July 2019

​While other users revelled about their anticipation of the film's release on 15 August. The day holds significance as it was on this day in 1947 that India gained independence from British colonial rule.

— #Dev priya (@priyaremix80) 12 July 2019

— Karthika Ramakrishnan (@Hamsadhwanee) 12 July 2019

​Some fans designed posters for the movie, highlighting India’s space achievements, and Tweeted them to Akshay and other members of the film's cast.

— Gaurav Akshay (@GauravAkshay16) 12 July 2019

— SANDEEP SAHANI (@theSandeep94) 10 July 2019

The frenzy even caught on at ISRO itself, as the research organisation conveyed its best wishes for the movie, on Akshay’s Instagram account.​

— Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) 12 July 2019

​

​With the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, India will become the fourth country to land on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the US and China, to make its mark among the world’s space-faring nations.