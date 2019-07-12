Bomb Blast at Wedding Leaves at Least 4 Dead in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Governor's Office

KABUL (Sputnik) - The number of people who were killed on Friday morning as a result of a bombing attack at a wedding ceremony in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has increased to six, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.

"Six people were killed and a dozen more were wounded, local health officials previously reported a much higher number of injured people," the spokesman said.

According to local sources, the explosion targeted the wedding ceremony of a local militia commander's son.

Local media reported that the bombing attack might have been perpetrated by a minor.

The attack took place in the province's Pachir Aw Agam district.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but IS-K, which is the local branch of the Daesh* terrorist organization, and the Taliban movement are known to be active in the province.

