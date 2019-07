Hong Kong Leader Lam Says China Extradition Bill 'Dead'

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland and that has led to mass protests in the city was "dead."

"I have almost immediately put a stop to the [bill] amendment exercise. But there are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council, so I reiterate it here: there is no such plan, the bill is dead," Lam said at the executive council meeting.

She added that any calls for amnesty — that the government would not follow up on investigation and prosecution of those who violated the law during the demonstrations — were "not acceptable."

The protests erupted last month when the authorities began considering amendments to a bill to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition agreement - which includes mainland China and Taiwan. After numerous clashes between the protestors and police, the bill was suspended and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam publicly apologised for it.