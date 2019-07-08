Register
20:01 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mosque

    India’s Top Court Rejects Plea Seeking Access for Women to Mosques - Netizens Have Mixed Response

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to allow Muslim women to enter into mosques and prohibiting the practice of the Burqa, or veil system. The court said it would be willing to hear the petition afresh if it were presented by a Muslim woman or women.

    A three-judge Bench of India’s apex court, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta, and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the petition filed by the right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha (Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha) had no merit.

    A section of netizens was left stunned to see the Supreme Court of India, which gave its verdict in the case of the rights of women to enter otherwise barred-for-women Hindu temples, not coming up with similar directions for Muslim women.

    Those criticizing Monday’s ruling by the apex court said the court was contradicting its own order of September 2018, when it had ruled that women of all age groups could enter the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and freely practise the Hindu religion and exhibit their devotion and worship towards the presiding deity Lord Ayyappa.

    The then verdict was passed with a 4-1 majority, with Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and Justices A. M. Khanwilkar, R. F. Nariman and D. Y. Chandrachud in favour of permitting women to enter the temple, while Justice Indu Malhotra dissented. The Supreme Court then observed that the custom of barring women was in violation of Article 25 (Clause 1) and Rule 3(b) of Kerala Hindu Places of Worship.

     

    The apex court said, “Let a Muslim woman come, then we will consider."

    Monday’s appeal to the Supreme Court was made after the high court in India’s southern Kerala state had rejected a similar appeal.

    The appeal was made by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, the president of the Kerala unit of the All India Hindu Mahasabha (Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha).

    Sai Swaroop Nath also appealed for the removal of the purdah or burqa system, which requires Muslim women to cover their faces.

    Some netizens said that people or groups filing such pleas should avoid such sensitive issues, especially those concerning other communities.

    ​On Monday, the apex court bench agreed with the Kerala High Court order of 11 October 2018, that the plea was nothing more than an exercise in cheap publicity.

    The court ruled that the provisions of Article 226 of the Indian Constitution with regard to the alleged violation of fundamental rights, could not be misused for such purposes.

    Related:

    ‘Misusing Freedom’: Muslim Women in India Demand End to Shariah Courts
    1,400 People Detained During Rallys Against Allowing Women in Sabarimala Shrine
    Tags:
    mosques, Muslims, Islam, religion, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse