Netizens Amused as England Footballer Harry Kane Wishes Good Luck to Indian Skipper Kohli

New Delhi (Sputnik): Cricket fanatic netizens erupted as England football Captain Harry Kane sent his best wishes on Twitter to Indian Captain Virat Kohli in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England, seemingly with a pinch of salt.

Kane, however, cheekily also quipped his best wishes were for all matches except the one against England, as India is likely to face England in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

​Though a lot of netizens appreciated an English player wishing the Indian captain, some weren't too happy with his ‘except the one against England’ remark.

​Kane also posted a video of him trying his hand at the game while Kohli can be seen giving him tips on his bowling action.

Some Indian netizens thanked Kane for his message of support.

​England humbled India just a few days ago by 31 runs in a group stage match of the tournament, howeber, both India and England have scored enough points to secure a place in the semi-finals of the world cup.