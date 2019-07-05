New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian state minister invited online lampooning after blaming a dam breach that caused 18 deaths by Thursday, in a district of Maharashtra state, on a dense population of crabs.

Maharashtra’s Water Conversation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday put the blame for the breach in the Tiware Dam located in the state’s Ratnagiri District, on a large number of crabs that gathered at its base.

While terming the tragedy of the loss of lives as unfortunate, the minister told media persons that the state water conservation department had been informed by local residents about the presence of crabs around the dam and the department was now acting on the complaint.

This was sufficient enough for people on social media to pounce on the minister for his bizarre comments.

Crab eat DAM'S🤔😔 haven't read my history books completely! It's mine history failed.. — Kishore Manglani (@ManglaniKisore) July 4, 2019

​If rats can drink gallons of alcohol in Bihar, crabs can eat and damage a dam too.. simple😂

— Druv Rathee (@dhruv_ratheee) July 4, 2019

Crab ko pakad ke jail main daaaloo aur taaze hind Dafa 302 ke tahet gaadi milne chahiye..



Arrest crab before they are deep fried. — Amrut (@amrutp) July 5, 2019

Biggest CRAP of the year award goes to Mr. Tanaji Savant . Hon. Minister of water conservation. 🏆👏👏👏👏🦀🦀🦀 — अमका तमका (ordinary & insignificant) (@_AmitK_) July 5, 2019

yeah...rats are drinking liquor, crabs are breaking dams.....what next? flying elephants crashing planes? — Nishant Kumar (@farzi_handle) July 5, 2019

​The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has confirmed retrieving 18 dead bodies so far from the area where the dam is located. The dam breach took place on 3 June, creating a flood-like situation downstream in seven villages.