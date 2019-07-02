Almost 850,000 Japanese Citizens Recommended to Leave Homes Over Heavy Rainfall – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) – About 850,000 residents of three southern Japanese prefectures were recommended to leave their homes over heavy rainfall that hit this part of the country, NHK reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations were received by residents of the prefectures of Kagoshima, Ehime and Kumamoto, the NHK broadcaster reported. The heavy rainfall has reportedly increased the risk of landslides in the affected areas.

According to newspaper The Japan Times, one woman has already died in Kagoshima after a landslide on a mountain behind her house buried the building in mud.

The situation is not going to improve within next 24 hours as the heavy rainfall will continue on the southern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.