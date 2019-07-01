The meeting of the Chief Ministers comes in the wake of uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi’s decision. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy were present at the meeting.

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Monday, the national president of India’s main opposition Congress party - Rahul Gandhi, was called on by Chief Ministers of States ruled by his party, to persuade him not to step down from his position. The leader declined to change his decision to quit the post, for someone from the party outside of his family.

Before meeting the State Chief Ministers, Gandhi told reporters, "I have made my decision clear. You all know it."

His comment was in response to a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that only he (Rahul Gandhi) can lead the party in the current scenario.

We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 1, 2019

“On June 25 the CWC (Congress Working Committee) authorised Gandhi to take a decision – reorganise the party and replace those in office. At the meeting, he listened to our views, and we hope he will take an appropriate decision,” Gehlot told media persons after the meeting. “We had also offered to quit.”

Gandhi’s decision not to continue as the president of the party is influenced by the dismal performance of the grand old party in national elections held in April-May, the party had ruled the country for decades.

The Indian National Congress is facing a crisis after the recent elections. The party managed to win just 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of Parliament – the Lok Sabha.

The Congress chief himself lost his pocket burrow Amethi but survived the blushes from a second seat in the Indian state of Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

The dismal performance of the party comes just months after the party wrested power from the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh during State Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched by Congress party workers to persuade Gandhi to revoke his announced resignation.