At Least 30 People Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge in India's Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 30 people were killed, while seven others were severely injured on Monday after a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Express reported.

The newspaper added, citing sources, that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle on a curve.

Earlier in the day, other media reported, citing local police, that the bus was heading from the village of Keshwan to the town of Kishtwar.

#Update:

The death toll has climbed to 33 while 22 were injured, when the bus fell into a deep gorge in Keshwan area of the mountanious district. pic.twitter.com/yvVziy5vnp — Kashmir Focus (@KashmirFocus) July 1, 2019

The investigation into the tragic accident is underway.