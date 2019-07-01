At Least 30 People Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge in India's Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

The newspaper added, citing sources, that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle on a curve.
Earlier in the day, other media reported, citing local police, that the bus was heading from the village of Keshwan to the town of Kishtwar.
#Update:— Kashmir Focus (@KashmirFocus) July 1, 2019
The death toll has climbed to 33 while 22 were injured, when the bus fell into a deep gorge in Keshwan area of the mountanious district. pic.twitter.com/yvVziy5vnp
The investigation into the tragic accident is underway.
