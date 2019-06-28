Trending high on Indian Twitter, the famous sitcom's Hindi version on Netflix has led to a meme fest. Some Netizens trolled the series, saying it “doesn’t fit” Indian Culture, while others have shown their appreciation.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Hindi version of The Office has surely created quite a sensation amongst Indian viewers, and netizens definitely have a word or two to say. Originally created by British comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the sitcom later had a more popular American version.

The Indian adaptation, telecasted on Hotstar and starring Gopal Dutt, Gauahar Khan and Sayandeep Sengupta, as it turns out has not clearly won the Indian audience over. It has, in fact, unleashed a wave of trolling, with netizens mocking how the series doesn’t fit Indian culture.

My reactions EXACTLY after two episodes !!!! Started off with an open mind but couldn't take it anymore !!! #theofficeindia https://t.co/szVoFotOY3 — Indranil (@DasIndranil91) June 27, 2019

Watched the first three episodes of #TheOfficeIndia. I've mixed feelings.



They have replaced Michael's jokes with punjabi dad jokes. Rest of the dialogues are just directly translated into Hindi.



I am sure they have used the same subtitle file as the @theofficenbc. — Sonal ✨ (@SonalHayat) June 27, 2019

The Hotstar version of The Office is unwatchable.

Don't know who the target audience is but can't imagine anyone liking it.



Punjabi Michael Scott is the worst and Punjabi Jim and Pam have the chemistry of a glass of water at room temperature. — Rameez (@Sychlops) June 27, 2019

However, some users seemed to appreciated the series, calling it an honest attempt and warning that it would be wrong to judge the show early on.

Dear @hotstartweets,

The Office is really good. Who's that girl Episode is an ROFL one.

Good job. #theofficeindia — Lalit 🏐 (@wtflalit) June 27, 2019

Watched the first episode. Loved it! Good job... the trailer didnt impress me at all...but the same scenes were funny in context. Looking forward to other eps! — Shikhar (@_Doc_Shock_) June 27, 2019