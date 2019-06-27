Register
    Indian fans wave national flags as they celebrate after India won the 2015 Cricket World Cup's cricket match against Pakistan, on the streets of Mumbai

    Netizens Cheer as Indian and Pakistani Cricket Fans Dance to Bhangra Tunes (Video)

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Social Media has been going gaga over a video of Indian & Pakistani fans dancing together after Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup victory against New Zealand on Wednesday. Netizens stressed the importance of keeping a ‘man-to-man’ connection amidst political tensions.

    Amid ongoing political tensions, a video which has gone viral shows a couple of Pakistani and Indian fans performing the traditional Punjabi Bhangra dance together following Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

    The two were reportedly dancing inside the Edgbaston stadium premises in Warwickshire after Pakistan handed New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament to keep their campaign in the championship alive.

    Pakistani cricketers had earlier faced severe trolling after being thrashed by India during the 16 June encounter in the world cup.

    The widely circulated video is receiving praise from several quarters for promoting “peace” and “brotherhood” between people of the two arch-rival neighbouring countries.

     Social media fans from both countries decided to keep the cricketing rivalries aside while stressing the importance of keeping a ‘man-to-man’ connection amidst political tensions.

    A few fans also mentioned how the two countries are united by their similar Punjabi culture and were separated only because of the Britishers. Both India and Pakistan have a Punjab region dominated by Punjabi language and the residents enjoy performing Bhangra dances on festive occasions.

    Earlier, an Indian fan was spotted cheering for Pakistan in the stadium after the South Africa game on 23 June.

    Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series with each other in the last five years. In 2017, the Indian cricket board – BCCI had mentioned that bilateral cricket ties between the two countries could only be revived after the Indian government gives the go ahead.

    Political and cross border tensions between India and Pakistan have been soaring high of late. Since 2016, India has refused any initiative for bilateral talks, contending that cross-border terror has to stop before talks can begin.

    Relations between the two South Asian countries touched a new low this year in February when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. It led to the Indian Air Force launching an air strike on 26 February in retaliation.

    The two nuclear-armed nations reached a near war-like state when Pakistan reportedly retaliated on the following day and brought down an Indian fighter jet.

     

