The comments were made after the US Commander-in-Chief restated that Japan is not contributing enough to its bilateral security agreement with Washington, adding that he will demand more commitment from Tokyo during the G20 summit in Osaka.

US president Donald Trump has deepened a row with Japan, a key Pacific ally, after stating that the Island country could just watch the US being attacked “on a Sony television”.

President Trump slammed Japan on Fox Business Network on Wednesday by questioning whether the 1951 US-Japan treaty was fair and who would pay for future wars.

“If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three”, Mr Trump said. “We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right?”

He added that if the US was attacked, Tokyo did not “have to help us at all”.

“They can watch on a Sony television the attack,” the US president said.

The comments were made following further statements quoted by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, indicating that Mr Trump privately mulled ending the defence agreement with Tokyo.

According to Bloomberg, Trump expressed to confidants that the accord, which forms the alliance between countries emerging from World War II, was "too one-sided" because it does not oblige Japan’s military to assist US defence forces.

Trump also roasted Tokyo for not doing enough to protect its own interests rather than relying on the US after a Japanese tanker was allegedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, according to Washington.

But US and Japan officials have denounced Trump’s allegations, stating that US-Japanese security relations were solid.

President Trump made similar accusations against South Korea and other allies to force their governments to contribute more to US forces stationed in their countries.