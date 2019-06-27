Register
14:58 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Trump Says Japan Could Watch Attack Against US 'on a Sony TV' Amid Rumoured Tensions Over Defence

    © REUTERS / ISSEI KATO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2011

    The comments were made after the US Commander-in-Chief restated that Japan is not contributing enough to its bilateral security agreement with Washington, adding that he will demand more commitment from Tokyo during the G20 summit in Osaka.

    US president Donald Trump has deepened a row with Japan, a key Pacific ally, after stating that the Island country could just watch the US being attacked “on a Sony television”.

    President Trump slammed Japan on Fox Business Network on Wednesday by questioning whether the 1951 US-Japan treaty was fair and who would pay for future wars.

    “If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three”, Mr Trump said. “We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right?”

    He added that if the US was attacked, Tokyo did not “have to help us at all”.

    “They can watch on a Sony television the attack,” the US president said.

    The comments were made following further statements quoted by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, indicating that Mr Trump privately mulled ending the defence agreement with Tokyo.

    According to Bloomberg, Trump expressed to confidants that the accord, which forms the alliance between countries emerging from World War II, was "too one-sided" because it does not oblige Japan’s military to assist US defence forces.

    Trump also roasted Tokyo for not doing enough to protect its own interests rather than relying on the US after a Japanese tanker was allegedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, according to Washington.

    But US and Japan officials have denounced Trump’s allegations, stating that US-Japanese security relations were solid.

    President Trump made similar accusations against South Korea and other allies to force their governments to contribute more to US forces stationed in their countries.

    Japanese authorities have declined to comment on the US president’s statements until after talks were underway in Osaka. Multiple bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the US-China trade war, threats of war with Iran and other subjects are expected to take place, including meetings between Mr Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, as well as Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping on Saturday. Talks between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also expected on 28 and 29 June, where the US president may address issues concerning trade, tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian S-400s. 

    Related:

    Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected to Focus on Iran, Other Security Matters, US Official Says
    Trump Waiting For Opportunity to Meet Putin at G20 in Japan - Bolton
    US, China Could Jumpstart Ailing Global Economy, But Accord at G20 Summit Unlikely
    Two Government Planes Will Be Used for Merkel’s Safe Flight to Japan G20 Summit – Report
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, Shinzo Abe, White House, Donald Trump, G20 summit, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse