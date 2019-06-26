The British singer left Indians enthused when he was spotted at Lord's stadium in London attending the England vs Australia ICC World Cup match holding an Indian Beer. Sheeran had earlier created a sensation in India with his cross country tour in 2017.

New Delhi (Sputnik): As ongoing Cricket World Cup fever catches on in the UK this summer, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has drawn a lot of attention from Indian netizens after being spotted enjoying an Indian 'Bira 91' brew during a cricket match.

The Shape of You singer, an avid cricket fan, was spotted on Tuesday’s England Vs Australia match holding the famous Indian pint bottle with the monkey mascot, as he chilled with Prince Edward and former British PM David Cameron in the stands.

.@edsheeran just amassed a lot more Indian fans after being spotted with a bottle of the all favourite Indian beer @bira91 #EdSheeran https://t.co/Efp2HiR3o9 — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) June 26, 2019

Just as the British singer was telecasted holding the Bira bottle, the Indian Twitterati went into a frenzy exclaiming how their beloved singer shares their taste for 'Desi' (Indian native) beer.

​The ‘Perfect’ singer who created a huge sensation in India with his 2017 tour of the country is all set to release his fourth album No 6 Collaborations Project which will include a track with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, titled "Cross Me".