Indian Leader's Claims of Being Blocked by Twitter for Criticising Govt Trolled on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Twitter account under ‘locked’ status does not allow a user's tweets to be retweeted and non-followers cannot see tweets from that account. Netizens were soon to point it out and the senior Congress leader was trolled for his ‘lack of knowledge’.

Netizens on Wednesday trolled a senior leader of India’s main political opposition party who claimed that his tweets regarding the 14 February terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir state and the country’s intelligence failure had resulted in a ban by Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh blamed the government of having ignored forewarning of a possible terror attack in the town of Pulwama. The lawmaker then claimed that his account was blocked from being retweeted.

J&K Governor admitted Intelligence failure in Pulwama attack. IG, Kashmir Police warned of IED attack, via Signal sent on 8 Feb, 2018. It was ignored. The result was Pulwama attack, where 44 of our Jawans sacrificed their lives in IED blast. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) 19 June 2019

GOI denied Air Lifting to CRPF Jawans forcing them to take the dangerous land route without sanitising the Route leading to 44 of our Jawans. GOI doesn't even asks anyone who is responsible for this Intelligence Failure? Not even the Governor who admitted Intelligence Failure!! — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) 19 June 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, Singh fumed that his tweets were blocked because he was questioning the Indian government, alleging the hand of some miscreant behind it.

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh claims his tweets on Pulwama's alleged intelligence failure being blocked! pic.twitter.com/nukAwepSub — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) 19 June 2019

It later turned out that Singh’s Twitter account at that time was under ‘locked’ status.

On learning of his ignorance, Netizens were unforgiving to Congressional leaders for controversial statements.

Digvijay Singh locks his Twitter account, whines over lack of retweets



🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/eIRRtkLdpl — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) 19 June 2019

This dumbo made his handle private and now crying 'twitter policy intervention & hacking', while another dumbo is endorsing his concern! These people are using Twitter for many years, still don't know the basic features of this platform! pic.twitter.com/14f01im9aB — ചാത്തൂട്ടി (@chathootti) 19 June 2019

Some users mocked him by rhetorically asking when he had suddenly become a “defence expert”.

How do you know Mr. Digvijay Singh? Under what capacity do you have this info? Cite your source. @HMOIndia — Skepticalindian (@indicvedic) 19 June 2019

Good to see that u have become expert in all areas whether in defence or teaching your president. — Jas Ram Pokhriyal (@udli6139) 19 June 2019

The attack by a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish e Mohammed killed 40 Indian troopers on 14 February. Singh questioned what he referred to as an intelligence failure that resulted in the IED attack.

The attack led to the Indian Air Force launching a retaliatory air strike on 26 February. The two nuclear-armed nations approached a warlike stance after Pakistan reportedly retaliated on the following day and brought down an Indian fighter jet.