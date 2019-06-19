Indian-American Actress Priyanka Chopra Trolled for Her Khaki Shorts

Indian-American film actress Priyanka Chopra stepping out of her US house donning a blazer and brown Khaki shorts hasn't gone down too well with her social media followers.
The Quantico star was with her American singer husband Nick Jonas. But social media’s moral police appear to be on alert after seeing her pictured wearing those shorts in the US city of Boston.
Wearing the infamous khaki shorts, a low-cut tee-shirt and a black blazer, 'PeeCee' as fans like to call her, had social media users in splits.
Twitter Explodes with ‘Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS’ Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts https://t.co/DEhVwprvAt pic.twitter.com/tjFmQaTx2U
— Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) 18 June 2019
Some of the twitterati appear to be having a field day posting captions such as "RSS makes inroads in Bollywood" on the picture which has now gone viral.
RSS have made inroads into hollywood and bollywood ;-)#RSS #ModiSarkar2 #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/mlsDAclfbJ— Chachcha_tumhare (@chachhatumhare) 18 June 2019
Happy to see Priyanka Chopra visiting the #RSS Nagpur office to understand the process of joining the Sangh 👌🏼😎👌🏼— Riddhi Pathak (@RiddhiPathak22) 19 June 2019
Though the Khaki Chaddi is a Good Start to impress Mohan Bhagwat Ji! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/m6ibkKZUFa
@priyankachopra joining RSS?— ESCobar (@esco5_11) 19 June 2019
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ust9QFYKeu
@priyankachopra joining RSS?— ESCobar (@esco5_11) 19 June 2019
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ust9QFYKeu
One user, in a lighter vein, even went on to credit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for swaying the Baywatch actress into the RSS.
BREAKING NEWS: @priyankachopra turns Sanghi. See the picture, she is seen in trade mark RSS khaki shorts— Vocal Citizen (@VocalCitizen1) 19 June 2019
Modiji is surely turning everybody into a Sanghi worker ! 😂🤣@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/iLKmIuJBwH
The RSS, known for its nationalistic views, exists as a cultural organisation and has officially stopped advocating military-inspired shorts as part of their dress code, but millions of its volunteers still favour trousers of the same colour, worn with a white shirt. Brown khaki shorts continue to be a trademark of the Hindu nationalist organisation.
Priyanka doesn’t have any upcoming projects lined up in Hollywood and will repatriate to shoot a Bollywood flick called “The Sky is Pink” along with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.
All comments
Show new comments (0)