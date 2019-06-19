Indian-American Actress Priyanka Chopra Trolled for Her Khaki Shorts

New Delhi (Sputnik): Lots of netizens are trolling Priyanka, mocking her for wearing shorts which resemble those worn by members of India’s right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Indian-American film actress Priyanka Chopra stepping out of her US house donning a blazer and brown Khaki shorts hasn't gone down too well with her social media followers.

The Quantico star was with her American singer husband Nick Jonas. But social media’s moral police appear to be on alert after seeing her pictured wearing those shorts in the US city of Boston.

Wearing the infamous khaki shorts, a low-cut tee-shirt and a black blazer, 'PeeCee' as fans like to call her, had social media users in splits.

Twitter Explodes with ‘Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS’ Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts https://t.co/DEhVwprvAt pic.twitter.com/tjFmQaTx2U

— Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) 18 June 2019

Some of the twitterati appear to be having a field day posting captions such as "RSS makes inroads in Bollywood" on the picture which has now gone viral.

Happy to see Priyanka Chopra visiting the #RSS Nagpur office to understand the process of joining the Sangh 👌🏼😎👌🏼



Though the Khaki Chaddi is a Good Start to impress Mohan Bhagwat Ji! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/m6ibkKZUFa — Riddhi Pathak (@RiddhiPathak22) 19 June 2019

One user, in a lighter vein, even went on to credit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for swaying the Baywatch actress into the RSS.

BREAKING NEWS: @priyankachopra turns Sanghi. See the picture, she is seen in trade mark RSS khaki shorts

Modiji is surely turning everybody into a Sanghi worker ! 😂🤣@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/iLKmIuJBwH — Vocal Citizen (@VocalCitizen1) 19 June 2019

The RSS, known for its nationalistic views, exists as a cultural organisation and has officially stopped advocating military-inspired shorts as part of their dress code, but millions of its volunteers still favour trousers of the same colour, worn with a white shirt. Brown khaki shorts continue to be a trademark of the Hindu nationalist organisation.

Priyanka doesn’t have any upcoming projects lined up in Hollywood and will repatriate to shoot a Bollywood flick called “The Sky is Pink” along with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.