Register
05:13 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A girl writes a condolence message during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Malaysian MH370 Pilot Deliberately Ran Plane Into Water - Report

    © AP Photo/ Vincent Thian
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The pilot of the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is said to have been suffering from depression following a split with his wife and was actively preparing to end his life by crashing the plane, according to a new report that suggests he deliberately suffocated the entire cabin to make sure no one could intervene.

    A new theory on the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 claims the captain could have deliberately destroyed the plane after killing everyone in the cabin by the use of depressurization.

    According to a former correspondent for The Atlantic and “one of the most authoritative and respected aviation writers” (according to The Daily Beast) William Langewiesche, the 53-year old pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah split with his wife shortly before the incident over an affair with a flight attendant.

    "Zaharie’s marriage was bad. In the past he slept with some of the flight attendants. And so what? We all do," one of Shah’s colleagues said in an interview. "You’re flying all over the world with these beautiful girls in the back. But his wife knew."

    His friends said in interviews that, after the split, the pilot was “lonely and sad,” and, despite flirting with women on Facebook, he admitted to spending a lot of time pacing the empty rooms of his house.

    On 8 March, the MH370 flight suddenly deviated from its planned route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, veering sharply west. According to Business Insider, the sharp change of course would have undoubtedly been noticed by passengers. The pilot could have accounted for that, however, by deliberately depressurizing the cabin, Langewiesche speculates.

    "An intentional depressurization would have been an obvious way — and probably the only way — to subdue a potentially unruly cabin in an airplane that was going to remain in flight for hours to come," Langewiesche, who is also a pilot, wrote.

    According to Langewiesche, oxygen masks only provide 15 minutes’ worth of air at a 13,000-foot altitude. The aircraft stayed at its 40,000-foot cruise altitude for hours, he suggests, ensuring that the passengers lost consciousness and “gently died without any choking or gasping for air.”

    The pilot, however, would have hours of air supplied from four pressurized oxygen masks in the cabin.

    An FBI investigation into the pilot's flight simulator revealed in 2016 Shah indeed experimented with a flight profile that roughly matched what is thought to have happened to MH370; that test flight also ended in "fuel exhaustion over the Indian Ocean."

    A Fox News report notes that similar cases of suicide by aircraft have happened previously. In October 1999, an EgyptAir pilot deliberately crashed off the coast of Massachusetts. The pilot had previously been determined to be suicidal, the report says.

    Germanwings Flight 9525, which crashed into the French Alps in 2015, is believed to be another case of plane suicide. The co-pilot had been known for suicidal tendencies.

    Some, however, criticise Langewiesche’s findings. The Daily Beast’s Clive Irving notes that the official international investigation under Malaysian leadership provided a “detailed and measured assessment of Zaharie.”

    According to that report, Zaharie appeared to be a “man at the peak of a successful career,” with an impressive experience of 18,000 flight hours on commercial jets.

    “The investigators basically removed Zaharie from any suspicion of mass murder and suicide,” Irving writes, criticising Lengewiesche for blaming the crash on Zaharie “on the basis of what amounts to little more than hearsay.”

    Related:

    MH370 Theory: 'Shining Clue' Hints 'Half-Witted' Co-Pilot Took Flight Deathwards
    Alleged MH370 Hijackers Could Deceive Military Into Ignoring the Plane Using This TRICK
    Doomed MH370: Air Traffic Controllers Bamboozled by Own Computers, Author Claims
    Persisting MH370 Enigma: Ex-Pilot Shares CLUE to Where Jet Was Really Heading
    Tags:
    Plane Crash, Flight MH370, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse