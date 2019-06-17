Register
20:01 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on June 16, 2019 Indian stuntman Chanchal Lahiri, known by his stage name Jadugar Mandrake, is lowered into the Ganges river, while tied up with steel chains and ropes, in Kolkata.

    Indian Magician Trying Houdini’s Stunt in River Feared Drowned

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The popular Indian magician, known by his stage name “Wizard Madrake”, is feared to have drowned in the river Ganges in the Indian state of West Bengal on Sunday while performing a magic show there. However, a police search and rescue operation for the missing magician is still ongoing.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian magician is feared to have died in West Bengal state while trying to emulate a stunt of famous American illusionist Harry Houdini in a river.

    The 40-year-old magician — Chanchal Lahiri — was trying to redo a stunt on Sunday in the Ganges river. He was tied up with iron chains and rope, just as he was lowered into the river with the help of a crane, he failed to free himself and pop up out of it.

    The tragic incident occurred as shocked family members, media, and police watched from the banks.

    Local police authorities subsequently launched a search for him, but haven't had any success as of yet.

    "We tried to spot him. But it seems the stream has swept him away. Our divers dived deep but could not locate him", the police search and rescue team was quoted as saying by NDTV news channel.

    Lahiri's family members are still looking for him, hoping for his miraculous survival, reported AFP.

    Prior to the stunt, Lahiri, who was known by his various stage names like "Wizard Madrake" and "Jadugar Mandrak" had reportedly said that the act was tough and he would find it difficult to free himself from the chains. 

    "If I do it right, it's magic. If I make a mistake, it becomes tragic", Lahiri reportedly told the media before the stunt.

    Meanwhile, twitter users in different parts of the world are expressing shock at the incident.

     

    Related:

    US Magician David Blaine Under Investigation for Sexual Assault
    Vanishing Charges: Magician David Copperfield Beats One of His Lucky 13 in Court
    Magician Takes Thumb Trick to a Whole New Level
    Imaginative Magician Turns Flowers and Everyday Objects Into Art
    Tags:
    magician, death, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse