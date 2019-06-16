6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - USGS

The tremor occurred at 05:17 GMT, with the epicentre located 93 kilometres (57 miles) northeast of L'Esperance Rock at a depth of 35 kilometres. There are no reports of any damage, or victims caused by the earthquake.
The hit comes after several hours earlier two other earthquakes were registered in the region – one of 7.2 magnitude hit almost at the same part of ocean near L'Esperance Rock, and another near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga.
No tsunami threat to NZ after 7.0 magnitude, 6.6 magnitude Kermadec earthquakes 🇳🇿 #NewZealand #新西兰 #kermadecearthquake https://t.co/joHgqTZlLj pic.twitter.com/qnqjzbCKUp— boppinmule (@boppinmule) June 16, 2019
New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
