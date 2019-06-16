6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday off the coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor occurred at 05:17 GMT, with the epicentre located 93 kilometres (57 miles) northeast of L'Esperance Rock at a depth of 35 kilometres. There are no reports of any damage, or victims caused by the earthquake.

The hit comes after several hours earlier two other earthquakes were registered in the region – one of 7.2 magnitude hit almost at the same part of ocean near L'Esperance Rock, and another near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga.

​New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.