Two Terrorists Shot in Kashmir a Day After 5 Indian Soldiers Killed

A 12 June attack, the first major strike since the mid-February Pulwama incident and ahead of Amarnath Yatra (major Hindu pilgrimage) has forced the government to readjust security arrangements in the Kashmir Valley. Around 30,000 security personnel are to be deployed during the pilgrimage which is scheduled to start on 1 July.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least two alleged terrorists were killed on early Friday in a massive gunfight that erupted between Indian security forces and suspected terrorists at a Pulwama District village in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police claimed to have recovered heavy arms and ammunition. "Arms and ammunition recovered. The police have identified these two terrorists as Irfan Degu and Tasaduk Amin. "Both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and wanted by law for complicity in terror crimes", Kashmir police said.

The cordon and search operation was launched in the village of Bru Banduna at around 4:00 am local time. During the door to door search, a suspected terrorist opened fire on the forces, triggering a gunfight.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) briefed the country's Home Secretary about the killing of five CRPF personnel in an attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

Officials said the purported terrorists killed all five personnel on duty in the initial burst of fire. Al-Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has blamed Pakistan for reviving the organisation after a gap of more than a decade. It was the first major attack since the Pulwama suicide bomber attack in February in which at least 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives and that led to near war-like situation between India and Pakistan.