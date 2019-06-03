Netizens Debate Indian Court’s ‘Animals Have Legal Rights Like Humans’ Ruling

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in India affording legal entity status to all animals, including avian and aquatics, has triggered a mixed reaction on Indian social media.
The order came from Justice Rajiv Sharma from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, stating: "The entire animal kingdom, including avian and aquatic, are declared legal entities having a distinct persona with corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person."
"All citizens throughout Haryana are hereby declared persons in loco parentis (responsible for a child in parents' absence) as the human face for the welfare/protection of animals."
