Netizens Up in Arms After Scammer Dupes 1.5 Million Indians in PM Modi’s Name

New Delhi (Sputnik): The internet broke loose over a youngster who ran a scam based on a fake grant programme, called the ‘Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government'.
The fraudster, Rakesh Jangid, an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was allegedly collecting personal data for personal gain and duped over a million Indian nationals in a matter of days, according to a media report.
Many social media users called for him to be punished severely.
A user 'mercilessly' castigated those who fell for the scam and called for them to be booked as well.
FAKE NEWS ALERT— Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) 2 June 2019
Cyber crime unit of @DelhiPolice has already arrested the accused behind this fake message being circulated on WhatsApp. There is no such free laptop scheme. Pls do not believe and pay any amount to them. #SpreadTheWord pic.twitter.com/weCOoUNO9t
The police social media post included a screenshot of the circulating fake news Whatsapp message. The message was in Hindi, reading: "An announcement has been made in lieu of Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister for the second time and under the aegis of ‘Make in India' initiative, that laptops will be distributed free of cost to 20 million Indian youth. Up to now 3 million people have already made successful application to avail the scheme benefits. It is now your turn to apply for the same before scheme's last date."
The @DelhiPolice arrested an IIT Postgraduate for running a fake website in the name of “Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of re-election of #Modi Government”. He was collecting personal data to illegal monetary gains. @THNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/Tznxgie2dd— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) 2 June 2019
