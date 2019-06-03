Netizens Up in Arms After Scammer Dupes 1.5 Million Indians in PM Modi’s Name

The mastermind of the scam is an educated youngster who allegedly used social media to maximise the reach of his ill-conceived scheme, defrauding some 1.5 million people in the cybercrime.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The internet broke loose over a youngster who ran a scam based on a fake grant programme, called the ‘Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government'.

The fraudster, Rakesh Jangid, an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was allegedly collecting personal data for personal gain and duped over a million Indian nationals in a matter of days, according to a media report.

Many social media users called for him to be punished severely.

Plz name and shame the person… He must b an Aaliya to spread such rumours…. — ~Nik~🇮🇳 (@nikbhojal) 2 June 2019 Can Public know the name of that Goon and the Political or non Political Party/Organization behind him?

If not so soon, then how long it may take?

Kindly reply please bcoz it might be the question arising in lakhs of people.

Thanks & waiting in anticipation — Harry Miller (@Harry88114637) 2 June 2019​

Should be severely punished — DrA JaganMohanReddy (@Jaganmo05121164) 2 June 2019

​A user ‘mercilessly' castigated those who fell for the scam and called for them to be booked as well.

First arrest those people who believed that scheme to be real and paid money.

😂 — FAKEistan (@EistanFak) 2 June 2019

Who pays for a free laptop..Kinda asking to be conned.. — Shalabh Tandon🦏 (@tandon_shalabh) 2 June 2019

​Many social media users thanked Delhi Police for unearthing the scam and arresting the suspect.

Good job sirji — MUMBAIKAR #kabir (@Kabirmerchant11) 2 June 2019

​Thank u sir for awareness & action taken on such types culprits

— Manoj Kumar (@kumarmanoj009) 2 June 2019

Nice steps sir, Take a bow Delhi police…. — @I'm one u looking for🤞 (@siku_ipm) 2 June 2019

​

FAKE NEWS ALERT

Cyber crime unit of @DelhiPolice has already arrested the accused behind this fake message being circulated on WhatsApp. There is no such free laptop scheme. Pls do not believe and pay any amount to them. #SpreadTheWord pic.twitter.com/weCOoUNO9t — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) 2 June 2019

On 2 June, Delhi Police issued a fake news alert through one of its official social media accounts saying that a ‘free laptop scheme' was being circulated among internet users. The police also broke the news that their cybercrime department had arrested a suspect.

​The police social media post included a screenshot of the circulating fake news Whatsapp message. The message was in Hindi, reading: "An announcement has been made in lieu of Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister for the second time and under the aegis of ‘Make in India' initiative, that laptops will be distributed free of cost to 20 million Indian youth. Up to now 3 million people have already made successful application to avail the scheme benefits. It is now your turn to apply for the same before scheme's last date."

The @DelhiPolice arrested an IIT Postgraduate for running a fake website in the name of “Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of re-election of #Modi Government”. He was collecting personal data to illegal monetary gains. @THNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/Tznxgie2dd — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) 2 June 2019

The message carried a link where users were prompted to apply for the government grant with their personal details.