15:36 GMT +303 June 2019
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2019

    Netizens Up in Arms After Scammer Dupes 1.5 Million Indians in PM Modi’s Name

    Asia & Pacific
    The mastermind of the scam is an educated youngster who allegedly used social media to maximise the reach of his ill-conceived scheme, defrauding some 1.5 million people in the cybercrime.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The internet broke loose over a youngster who ran a scam based on a fake grant programme, called  the ‘Free Laptop Government Scheme on the Occasion of Re-election of New Government'.

    The fraudster, Rakesh Jangid, an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was allegedly collecting personal data for personal gain and duped over a million Indian nationals in a matter of days, according to a media report.

    Many social media users called for him to be punished severely.

    ​A user ‘mercilessly' castigated those who fell for the scam and called for them to be booked as well.

    ​Many social media users thanked Delhi Police for unearthing the scam and arresting the suspect.

    ​Thank u sir for awareness & action taken on such types culprits

    Whatsapp app
    WhatsApp Rolls Out Television Campaign in India to Fight Fake News
    On 2 June, Delhi Police issued a fake news alert through one of its official social media accounts saying that a ‘free laptop scheme' was being circulated among internet users. The police also broke the news that their cybercrime department had arrested a suspect.

    ​The police social media post included a screenshot of the circulating fake news Whatsapp message. The message was in Hindi, reading: "An announcement has been made in lieu of Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister for the second time and under the aegis of ‘Make in India' initiative, that laptops will be distributed free of cost to 20 million Indian youth. Up to now 3 million people have already made successful application to avail the scheme benefits. It is now your turn to apply for the same before scheme's last date."

    A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India, November 19, 2016
    Narendra Modi Surprises His Countrymen As Economy Grows Faster Than Expected
    The message carried a link where users were prompted to apply for the government grant with their personal details. 

