6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Near The Philippines - EMSC

The quake's epicentre is located 150 km to the south-east of the city of Davao with population of over 1.2 million and was registered at a depth of 82 km.
No casualties or damage has been reported so far. A tsunami alert has not been announced either.
6⃣4⃣ 🇵🇭 Earthquake Mb 6.4, 31/05 18:12, depth: 82 Km, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES (Source: EMSC) #earthquake #terremoto #temblor — https://t.co/d0GW5NxDV8 pic.twitter.com/1xynjUhn5x— EQGR (@eqgr) 31 мая 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
