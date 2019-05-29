Indian-Origin Man Sues Australian University for Losing 'Sex Drive'

The case relates to the alleged mental and psychological damage caused to a man who could not qualify for a PhD course in social sciences at an Australian University. James Cook University has refused to comment on the allegations, except saying that the matter is sub judice.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Claiming to have lost his sex-drive and reputation after failing in two subjects in a bid to get admitted into a PhD course, an Indian-origin man is suing a university in Australia's Queensland State for damages of (AUD) $3.125 million, a media report said.

Kuldeep Mann (52), who is a resident of Melbourne, paid $20,000 in 2015 to secure admission in a PhD course in social sciences at the Townsville campus of Queensland's James Cook University. But he failed to gain entry after the faculty accused him of plagiarism and of not being "up to the mark", according to a 9news.com.au report.

Accusing the university staff of mental torture, Mann told 9News, that the staff had also caused psychological day-to-day suffering. "Everything was affected including my sex life".

The man has placed a 20-page claim for damages for potential loss of income, mental torture, and prolonged harassment before the court, adding that his relationship with his "partner" is on the verge of collapse.

He is now waiting for the lower court in Australia to process and hear his application at the earliest, failing which he has expressed determination to go to the highest court in Queensland.