Indian-Origin Man Sues Australian University for Losing 'Sex Drive'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Claiming to have lost his sex-drive and reputation after failing in two subjects in a bid to get admitted into a PhD course, an Indian-origin man is suing a university in Australia's Queensland State for damages of (AUD) $3.125 million, a media report said.
Accusing the university staff of mental torture, Mann told 9News, that the staff had also caused psychological day-to-day suffering. "Everything was affected including my sex life".
The man has placed a 20-page claim for damages for potential loss of income, mental torture, and prolonged harassment before the court, adding that his relationship with his "partner" is on the verge of collapse.
He is now waiting for the lower court in Australia to process and hear his application at the earliest, failing which he has expressed determination to go to the highest court in Queensland.
