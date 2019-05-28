Salam Sisters: Muslim Doll Series Goes on Sale in Indonesia

A new series of "Muslim dolls" which are expected to “inspire children, especially girls, to have the courage to pursue their dreams”, has recently been introduced to the inventory of toy store chain Toys Kingdom in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reports.
The dolls, "dressed in modest wear and hijabs", were designed by a company called Zileej, which is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Dubai and Sydney.
"The dolls are to inspire confidence and encourage children to live their passion, as well as help them to know the concept of wearing hijab in a fun way", Toys Kingdom merchandising and operational director Bart Nureka said. "They also represent different facial features and skin color from various ethnic backgrounds, so that children can embrace differences and refrain from bullying".
All comments
Show new comments (0)