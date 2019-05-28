Japanese PM Says to Boost Security Measures Near Schools After Stabbing Attack

"This incident is causing deep pain. I am outraged by the fact that children were targeted. We pray for the dead and grieve with people, who lost their loved ones… Earlier, I instructed relevant ministries to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of children en route to school," Abe told reporters.
All injured were sent to hospitals, with two of them said to be in critical condition. Kyodo news agency reported that the attacker, believed to be in his 50s, was heard shouting "I'm going to kill you" during the assault.
