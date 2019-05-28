Violence Erupts After Hindu Vet Accused of Blasphemy in Pakistan (PHOTO)

According to local police, a probe would be carried out; the vet was taken to a safe location after the unrest broke out in the Pakistani town.

A Hindu veterinarian was taken into custody on Monday in Pakistan’s Sindh province, after the head cleric of the local mosque, Maulvi Ishaq Nohri, filed a police complaint accusing the vet of committing blasphemy, SAMAA TV reported.

Ramesh Kumar, who was working as a vet, was accused of using pages of a holy book to wrap medicine, according to local reports.

The punishment for such actions in Pakistan ranges from three months in jail and a fine up to a life sentence.

READ MORE: Pakistan Has to Accept Talks and Terror Can't Go Together — Ex-Indian Diplomat

In response to the incident, unrest broke out as protesters started to set fire to shops owned by Hindus and burn tyres.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

According to reports, almost 1,500 have been charged with blasphemy in Pakistan between 1987 and 2016.

A #Hindu doctor, Ramesh Kumar was accussed of #blasphemy by a mullah for allegedly burning Holy Quran in Phuldiyoon, Sindh

This led to a mob attack where they set fire to the shops owned by #Hindus while the doctor has been arrested by the police.#ZeroToleranceForExtremists pic.twitter.com/unEeggTFaZ — Shoaib Iqbal (@IqShoaib) May 27, 2019

A large number of Hindus live in Sindh province and in Karachi.