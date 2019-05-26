Over 40 Protesters Wounded in Clashes with Pakistani Security Forces - Reports

Pakistani security personnel clashed with workers from the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, whose members attempted to mount an attack on a security check post in Miransha, North Waziristan, Geo News reported, citing sources in the security forces.

More than forty members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement have reportedly been injured as a result of a clash with Pakistani security forces near the Datta Khel area in northern Pakistan.

Video clip of the injured #PTM activists, there are more than 40 have been injured in the firing on the sit-in in North Waziristan against the un-ethical, unlawful and slanderous behavior of LeAs. #StateAttackedPTM pic.twitter.com/ldv01RRsFy — Tanveer Arain (@tanvirarain) 26 мая 2019 г.

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement is a social movement for Pashtun human rights in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistani military's media chief Major General Asif Ghafoor warned the PTM leadership that the military won't tolerate the group anymore if it continued expressing their grievances through illegal activity including the use of violence.​