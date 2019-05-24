Blast Rocks Mosque in Pakistan, 2 Dead, 12 Injured (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An explosion occurred at the Rehmania Mosque during Friday prayers in Quetta, Pakistan's Pashtunabad area, according to Dunya News.

At least two people have died while twelve others sustained severe wounds in a massive explosion that occurred at a Pakistani mosque, local media reported citing official sources.

Abdful Razzak Cheema, deputy inspector of police has told reporters that at least seven people were wounded in the blast. The epicentre of the blast was reportedly the place where the imam stood. Dunya News has reported citing the police that the bomb was hidden inside sacks of potatoes.

"Three of the injured are in critical condition including the prayer leader as the blast occurred near him", Quetta's police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema stated.

The source of the explosion is not immediately clear and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

According to reports, police and medical personnel have transported the victims to Civil Hospital while the entire area has also been cordoned off for a search operation.